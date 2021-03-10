LATOKEN Trading Up 5.4% Over Last 7 Days (LA)

LATOKEN (CURRENCY:LA) traded 5.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 10th. One LATOKEN token can now be bought for $0.0799 or 0.00000140 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. LATOKEN has a total market cap of $30.35 million and $176,691.00 worth of LATOKEN was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, LATOKEN has traded up 5.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.50 or 0.00053479 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.88 or 0.00010305 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $426.05 or 0.00746934 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000308 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $37.43 or 0.00065619 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001754 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.62 or 0.00029132 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001755 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.68 or 0.00039762 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00003664 BTC.

About LATOKEN

LATOKEN is a token. It launched on October 18th, 2017. LATOKEN’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 380,104,462 tokens. LATOKEN’s official Twitter account is @latokens and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for LATOKEN is latoken.com. The Reddit community for LATOKEN is /r/latoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

