Laurentian Downgrades True North Commercial REIT (TSE:TNT.UN) to Hold

True North Commercial REIT (TSE:TNT.UN) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Laurentian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. They presently have a C$6.50 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of C$7.25. Laurentian’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 0.91% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$6.75 price objective (up previously from C$6.25) on shares of True North Commercial REIT in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of True North Commercial REIT from C$7.00 to C$6.75 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “na” rating and issued a C$6.75 target price (up from C$6.50) on shares of True North Commercial REIT in a report on Friday, March 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. True North Commercial REIT currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$6.65.

TSE:TNT.UN opened at C$6.56 on Monday. True North Commercial REIT has a one year low of C$3.83 and a one year high of C$7.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 160.28, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$6.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$6.12. The firm has a market capitalization of C$566.43 million and a P/E ratio of 14.26.

True North Commercial REIT Company Profile

The REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT currently owns and operates a portfolio of 46 commercial properties consisting of approximately 3.7 million square feet in urban and select strategic secondary markets across Canada focusing on long term leases with government and credit-rated tenants.

