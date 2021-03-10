LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $35.55 Million

Brokerages forecast that LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) will report $35.55 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for LeMaitre Vascular’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $35.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $36.05 million. LeMaitre Vascular posted sales of $30.55 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 16.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that LeMaitre Vascular will report full-year sales of $149.44 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $147.55 million to $153.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $159.44 million, with estimates ranging from $155.00 million to $163.80 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover LeMaitre Vascular.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.03. LeMaitre Vascular had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 12.32%.

Several research firms have recently commented on LMAT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LeMaitre Vascular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a report on Friday, February 12th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.29.

NASDAQ LMAT traded up $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 86,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,183. LeMaitre Vascular has a twelve month low of $18.76 and a twelve month high of $54.96. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $47.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.30. The firm has a market cap of $951.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.43.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 8th. This is a boost from LeMaitre Vascular’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. LeMaitre Vascular’s dividend payout ratio is 43.18%.

In other news, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 48,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.20, for a total transaction of $2,465,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,796,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,184,230.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 42,869 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.41, for a total value of $2,203,895.29. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,796,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $143,771,509.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 128,523 shares of company stock valued at $6,295,180 in the last three months. 16.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in LeMaitre Vascular in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 41.4% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 327.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,219 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 3,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 36.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,296 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 1,155 shares in the last quarter. 84.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About LeMaitre Vascular

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc designs, markets, sells, services, and supports medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease worldwide. The company offers angioscope, a fiber optic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries or veins; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; perfusion catheters to temporarily perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature; and thrombectomy catheters, which features a silicone balloon for removing thrombi in the venous system.

