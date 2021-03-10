Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Bank of America

Bank of America began coverage on shares of Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued an underperform rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock.

LMND has been the subject of several other reports. Oppenheimer upgraded Lemonade from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Lemonade from $105.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Lemonade from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Lemonade from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lemonade from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $94.43.

Shares of NYSE:LMND opened at $93.52 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $139.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.97. Lemonade has a 12 month low of $44.11 and a 12 month high of $188.30.

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $20.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.22 million. Lemonade’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Lemonade will post -4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Lemonade news, CEO Daniel A. Schreiber sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.43, for a total value of $47,829,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,971,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Shai Wininger sold 111,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.01, for a total value of $11,456,978.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,893,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $401,026,891.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,334,115 shares of company stock valued at $195,200,514 over the last quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Lemonade by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Lemonade by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. ADE LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lemonade during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lemonade during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lemonade during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 48.42% of the company’s stock.

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products cover stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers landlord insurance policies to condo and co-op owners who rent out their property to protect their real and personal properties.

