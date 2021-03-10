LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) President Neil Salvage Sells 1,100 Shares

LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) President Neil Salvage sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.00, for a total transaction of $262,900.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 5,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,195,956. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

TREE stock opened at $235.05 on Wednesday. LendingTree, Inc. has a 1-year low of $135.72 and a 1-year high of $372.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is $315.48 and its 200-day moving average is $301.81. The firm has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -77.57 and a beta of 1.75.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TREE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of LendingTree from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of LendingTree from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Northland Securities lowered LendingTree from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $315.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Truist cut their price target on LendingTree from $335.00 to $350.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $303.36.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TREE. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in LendingTree in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of LendingTree in the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of LendingTree during the 3rd quarter worth about $232,000. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in LendingTree during the 4th quarter valued at about $241,000. Finally, Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in LendingTree during the 4th quarter valued at about $245,000. 88.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LendingTree Company Profile

LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, LendingTree, LLC, operates online consumer platform in the United States. It operates through Home, Consumer, and Insurance segments. The company's Home segment offers purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, reverse mortgage, and home equity loans; lines of credit; and real estate brokerage services.

