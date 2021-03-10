Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Major Shareholder Elizabeth H. Eisenhardt Sells 63,276 Shares

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) major shareholder Elizabeth H. Eisenhardt sold 63,276 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.74, for a total value of $1,565,448.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

LEVI opened at $24.79 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of $9.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -103.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.05. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 12-month low of $9.09 and a 12-month high of $25.10.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.05. Levi Strauss & Co. had a positive return on equity of 7.10% and a negative net margin of 1.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Levi Strauss & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 16.49%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LEVI. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. during the first quarter valued at $14,917,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. during the third quarter valued at $64,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 3.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 97,127 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 80.5% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,511 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 3,796 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.28% of the company’s stock.

LEVI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America raised Levi Strauss & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Guggenheim raised their price target on Levi Strauss & Co. from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on Levi Strauss & Co. from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Levi Strauss & Co. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 30th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Levi Strauss & Co. from $19.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.20.

Levi Strauss & Co operates as an apparel company. It designs, markets, and sells jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company sells its products under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands; and also licenses its Levi's and Dockers trademarks for various product categories, including footwear, belts, wallets and bags, outerwear, sweaters, dress shirts, kids wear, sleepwear, and hosiery.

