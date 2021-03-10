Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILA) Price Target Increased to $14.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILA) had its price target lifted by Barclays from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Liberty Latin America from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.71.

Shares of LILA stock opened at $13.55 on Tuesday. Liberty Latin America has a one year low of $7.55 and a one year high of $14.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.43 and its 200 day moving average is $10.70. The company has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.02 and a beta of 1.42.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LILA. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in Liberty Latin America during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Liberty Latin America by 124.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 3,348 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Liberty Latin America by 335.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 8,283 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Liberty Latin America in the 4th quarter worth approximately $114,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Liberty Latin America in the 4th quarter worth approximately $115,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.09% of the company’s stock.

About Liberty Latin America

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

