Lion Co. (OTCMKTS:LIOPF) Short Interest Update

Lion Co. (OTCMKTS:LIOPF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 392,400 shares, an increase of 27.1% from the January 28th total of 308,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 654.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS LIOPF opened at $23.20 on Tuesday. Lion has a twelve month low of $23.20 and a twelve month high of $23.20. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.20. The firm has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.67 and a beta of -0.07.

Lion (OTCMKTS:LIOPF) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 12th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $893.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $841.25 million. Lion had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 13.45%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lion will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Lion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 15th.

Lion Corporation manufactures and sells consumer and industrial products in Japan and internationally. It operates through three segments: Consumer Products Business, Industrial Products Business, and Overseas Business. The company offers dental and oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, dental floss, mouthwashes and breath fresheners, periodontitis ointments, and denture products; body care products, such as shampoos and conditioners, hand soaps, wet wipes, body washes and bath additives, beauty soaps, skin and acne care products, antiperspirants and deodorants, hair-nourishment treatments, men's care and toiletries products, and foot care products.

