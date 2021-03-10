Lion (OTCMKTS:LIOPF) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lion (OTCMKTS:LIOPF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Lion Corporation is involved in the manufacture and sale of toothpastes, toothbrushes, soaps, cleansers, hair- and skin-care products, cooking-related products and pharmaceuticals. Lion Corporation is based in Tokyo, Japan. “

OTCMKTS LIOPF opened at $23.20 on Tuesday. Lion has a twelve month low of $23.20 and a twelve month high of $23.20. The firm has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.67 and a beta of -0.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.20.

Lion (OTCMKTS:LIOPF) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 12th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $893.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $841.25 million. Lion had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 8.87%. Equities analysts expect that Lion will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lion Corporation manufactures and sells consumer and industrial products in Japan and internationally. It operates through three segments: Consumer Products Business, Industrial Products Business, and Overseas Business. The company offers dental and oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, dental floss, mouthwashes and breath fresheners, periodontitis ointments, and denture products; body care products, such as shampoos and conditioners, hand soaps, wet wipes, body washes and bath additives, beauty soaps, skin and acne care products, antiperspirants and deodorants, hair-nourishment treatments, men's care and toiletries products, and foot care products.

