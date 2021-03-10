Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) Shares Bought by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) by 18.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,633 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,271 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.32% of Lithia Motors worth $25,062,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lithia Motors in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lithia Motors in the third quarter valued at $31,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp increased its stake in Lithia Motors by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Lithia Motors in the third quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Lithia Motors in the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. 83.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Sidney B. Deboer sold 10,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.75, for a total value of $2,974,657.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,711,499.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Susan O. Cain sold 389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.24, for a total value of $148,302.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,447,545.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,303 shares of company stock valued at $10,462,408 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LAD opened at $374.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.99 billion, a PE ratio of 24.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $359.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $291.80. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.74 and a 12 month high of $392.60.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $5.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.05 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 23.52% and a net margin of 2.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.95 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 17.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. Lithia Motors’s payout ratio is 10.54%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on LAD shares. Citigroup upped their target price on Lithia Motors from $320.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Lithia Motors in a research note on Monday, December 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $312.00 target price for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on Lithia Motors in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $320.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered Lithia Motors from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $310.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their target price on Lithia Motors from $350.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Lithia Motors presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $322.92.

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells vehicle body and parts.

