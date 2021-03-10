Lobstex (LOBS) Price Tops $0.0846

Lobstex (CURRENCY:LOBS) traded down 6.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 10th. During the last week, Lobstex has traded down 5.8% against the dollar. One Lobstex coin can currently be bought for about $0.0846 or 0.00000149 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Lobstex has a total market cap of $1.82 million and $612,650.00 worth of Lobstex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Lobstex

Lobstex (CRYPTO:LOBS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Lobstex’s total supply is 21,483,319 coins and its circulating supply is 21,483,307 coins. Lobstex’s official Twitter account is @LOBSTEXofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. Lobstex’s official website is www.lobstex.com. The Reddit community for Lobstex is /r/Lobstex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Lobstex

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lobstex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lobstex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lobstex using one of the exchanges listed above.

