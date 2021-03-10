London Stock Exchange Group plc (LON:LSEG) Insider Cressida Hogg Acquires 1,150 Shares

London Stock Exchange Group plc (LON:LSEG) insider Cressida Hogg bought 1,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 7,557 ($98.73) per share, with a total value of £86,905.50 ($113,542.59).

Shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock opened at GBX 7,850 ($102.56) on Wednesday. London Stock Exchange Group plc has a twelve month low of GBX 7,225 ($94.40) and a twelve month high of £100.10 ($130.78). The company has a quick ratio of 0.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.10. The stock has a market capitalization of £36.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.84.

Get London Stock Exchange Group alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 29th will be paid a GBX 51.70 ($0.68) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. London Stock Exchange Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.62%.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 9,100 ($118.89) target price on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research note on Monday.

London Stock Exchange Group Company Profile

London Stock Exchange Group plc engages in market infrastructure business primarily in the United Kingdom, the United States, Italy, France, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Information Services, Post Trade Services Â- LCH, Post Trade Services Â- CC&G and Monte Titoli, Capital Markets, Technology Services, and Other.

Recommended Story: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for London Stock Exchange Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for London Stock Exchange Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.