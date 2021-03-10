Lor Inc Sells 175,000 Shares of RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) Stock

RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) major shareholder Lor Inc sold 175,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.94, for a total value of $1,214,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 84,140,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $583,938,012.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Lor Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 5th, Lor Inc sold 185,000 shares of RPC stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.80, for a total value of $1,258,000.00.

RES stock traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.77. The company had a trading volume of 977,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,089,472. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a current ratio of 4.61. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.33 and a beta of 2.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.61. RPC, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.72 and a fifty-two week high of $7.43.

RPC (NYSE:RES) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $148.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.46 million. RPC had a negative return on equity of 9.35% and a negative net margin of 32.86%. RPC’s revenue for the quarter was down 37.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.07) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that RPC, Inc. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in RPC by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,246,075 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,376,000 after buying an additional 23,078 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in RPC during the 4th quarter worth approximately $243,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in RPC by 312.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 231,020 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $727,000 after buying an additional 175,016 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of RPC in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of RPC in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $86,000. 25.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RES has been the subject of several recent research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on RPC from $2.20 to $3.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup upped their target price on RPC from $3.00 to $3.50 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on RPC from $2.20 to $3.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on RPC from $3.10 to $3.25 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut RPC from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $2.50 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.18.

RPC, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of oilfield services and equipment for the oil and gas companies involved in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties. The company operates through Technical Services and Support Services segments. The Technical Services offers pressure pumping, fracturing, acidizing, cementing, downhole tools, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline, pump down, and fishing services that are used in the completion, production, and maintenance of oil and gas wells.

