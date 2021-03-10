LS Investment Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 11,286 Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX)

LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 11,286 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $163,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aigen Investment Management LP lifted its position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 50.0% during the third quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 15,085 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 5,026 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 16,945 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 2,230 shares during the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $147,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 139.8% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 25,900 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 15,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 29,476 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities analysts recently commented on MDRX shares. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a research report on Monday. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $14.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.08.

In other news, CEO Paul Black sold 60,000 shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total transaction of $841,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Lisa Khorey sold 15,000 shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total value of $251,250.00. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MDRX stock opened at $15.16 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.53, a PEG ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.18. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.56 and a fifty-two week high of $17.96.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The software maker reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.08. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a positive return on equity of 5.80% and a negative net margin of 2.77%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Profile

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.

