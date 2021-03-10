Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.25.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Lumber Liquidators from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Lumber Liquidators in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Lumber Liquidators from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Loop Capital cut Lumber Liquidators from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th.

Get Lumber Liquidators alerts:

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LL. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Lumber Liquidators by 570.5% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 225,470 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,972,000 after acquiring an additional 191,844 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Lumber Liquidators by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,522,360 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $139,018,000 after acquiring an additional 178,055 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Lumber Liquidators by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,454,364 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $106,187,000 after acquiring an additional 115,638 shares during the last quarter. Gagnon Advisors LLC boosted its position in Lumber Liquidators by 57.2% during the 3rd quarter. Gagnon Advisors LLC now owns 287,619 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,342,000 after acquiring an additional 104,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Lumber Liquidators by 36.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 247,815 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,619,000 after acquiring an additional 65,802 shares during the last quarter. 78.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LL stock opened at $24.12 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $696.47 million, a PE ratio of 14.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 2.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.76 and a 200-day moving average of $27.17. Lumber Liquidators has a one year low of $3.77 and a one year high of $35.10.

Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $304.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.51 million. Lumber Liquidators had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 29.29%. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lumber Liquidators will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

About Lumber Liquidators

Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard-surface flooring, and hard-surface flooring enhancements and accessories. The company offers hardwood species; engineered hardwood, laminate, resilient vinyl flooring, waterproof vinyl plank, and porcelain tile flooring products; renewable flooring, and bamboo and cork products; and a selection of flooring enhancements and accessories, including moldings, noise-reducing underlayments, adhesives, and flooring tools under the Bellawood brand.

Recommended Story: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Receive News & Ratings for Lumber Liquidators Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumber Liquidators and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.