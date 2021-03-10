Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR) Short Interest Update

Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 298,800 shares, a growth of 29.1% from the January 28th total of 231,400 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 100,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days.

LXFR opened at $20.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $570.68 million, a PE ratio of 55.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Luxfer has a 52 week low of $10.27 and a 52 week high of $21.13. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.50.

Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $82.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.35 million. Luxfer had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 2.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Luxfer will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LXFR. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Luxfer from $19.00 to $24.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. TheStreet raised shares of Luxfer from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Luxfer from $17.00 to $22.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Luxfer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Luxfer by 181.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 84,159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after acquiring an additional 54,252 shares during the last quarter. Robecosam AG boosted its position in Luxfer by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 600,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,852,000 after buying an additional 70,000 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Luxfer by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 169,309 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,780,000 after buying an additional 23,039 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its position in Luxfer by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 111,133 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,825,000 after buying an additional 2,187 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Luxfer by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 25,098 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 3,499 shares during the period. 91.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Luxfer Company Profile

Luxfer Holdings PLC, a materials technology company, designs, manufactures, and supplies high-performance materials, components, and high-pressure gas cylinders for transportation, defense and emergency response, healthcare, and general industrial end-market applications. It operates in two segments, Gas Cylinders and Elektron.

