Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) Hits New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after Citigroup raised their price target on the stock from $60.00 to $76.00. The company traded as high as $65.50 and last traded at $64.93, with a volume of 61360 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $64.12.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Lyft from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Lyft from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Lyft from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Lyft from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of Lyft from $49.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.21.

In other Lyft news, Director David Lawee sold 309,249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total value of $15,474,819.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Kristin Sverchek sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.08, for a total transaction of $250,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,786,309 shares of company stock worth $98,455,134. Corporate insiders own 22.86% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in shares of Lyft by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 398,228 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $19,565,000 after buying an additional 64,300 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Lyft in the 4th quarter worth $7,615,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Lyft by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC now owns 199,628 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $9,808,000 after purchasing an additional 22,041 shares in the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lyft by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 63,620 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $3,203,000 after buying an additional 1,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in shares of Lyft by 29.1% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 144,492 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $7,099,000 after buying an additional 32,537 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $20.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.98 and a beta of 2.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $53.69 and its 200 day moving average is $40.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.13. Lyft had a negative net margin of 58.70% and a negative return on equity of 60.70%. On average, analysts forecast that Lyft, Inc. will post -4.68 EPS for the current year.

About Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT)

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company offers riders, personalized and on-demand access to various transportation options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which enable drivers to provide their transportation services to riders.

