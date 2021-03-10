Lyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LYRA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Lyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LYRA) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.10, Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:LYRA traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.15. The company had a trading volume of 1,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 178,915. Lyra Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $8.76 and a 12-month high of $22.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.79.

Separately, Bank of America upped their price objective on Lyra Therapeutics from $19.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.50.

Lyra Therapeutics Company Profile

Lyra Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage therapeutics company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel integrated drug and delivery solutions for the localized treatment of patients with ear, nose, and throat diseases. The company's XTreo technology platform is designed to deliver medicines directly to the affected tissue for sustained periods with a single administration.

