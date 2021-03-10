Mackenzie Financial Corp Has $4.80 Million Position in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Mackenzie Financial Corp lowered its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) by 9.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 55,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,031 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $4,799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,819,845 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,030,454,000 after purchasing an additional 230,042 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 23.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,505,719 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $800,763,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823,564 shares during the period. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,960,646 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $258,109,000 after purchasing an additional 69,731 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 13.4% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,344,218 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $194,524,000 after purchasing an additional 277,338 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 1,827.7% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,591,232 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,623,000 after purchasing an additional 1,508,685 shares during the period. 89.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BAH opened at $78.25 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $84.11 and a 200-day moving average of $85.39. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 12 month low of $54.37 and a 12 month high of $100.26.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The business services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 54.01% and a net margin of 6.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. Analysts predict that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This is a boost from Booz Allen Hamilton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is currently 46.54%.

In other news, CFO Lloyd Howell, Jr. sold 20,685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $1,861,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Horacio Rozanski sold 58,802 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total value of $5,323,933.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 130,416 shares of company stock valued at $11,799,193 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BAH. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $98.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.09.

Booz Allen Hamilton

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

