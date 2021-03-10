Mackenzie Financial Corp Lowers Stake in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Mackenzie Financial Corp reduced its position in shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) by 31.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 77,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 35,223 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Comerica were worth $4,323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Comerica by 48.2% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Comerica by 201.8% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 3,223 shares in the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Comerica in the 4th quarter valued at about $565,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Comerica by 83.0% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 4,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 2,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in Comerica by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 24,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $922,000 after buying an additional 1,467 shares in the last quarter. 78.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CMA. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Comerica from $50.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Comerica from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Comerica from $43.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Truist raised their target price on shares of Comerica from $67.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Comerica from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.17.

In other news, EVP Christine M. Moore sold 3,000 shares of Comerica stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.67, for a total transaction of $206,010.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Cassandra M. Mckinney sold 4,643 shares of Comerica stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.23, for a total transaction of $288,933.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CMA stock opened at $72.17 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Comerica Incorporated has a 52 week low of $24.28 and a 52 week high of $73.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.05 billion, a PE ratio of 19.88 and a beta of 1.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $64.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.74.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.30. Comerica had a net margin of 16.17% and a return on equity of 7.12%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.85 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Comerica Incorporated will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.83%.

Comerica Company Profile

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

