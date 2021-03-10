Mackenzie Financial Corp Sells 2,126 Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Mackenzie Financial Corp lessened its stake in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,637 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,126 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $6,134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Tractor Supply by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,854 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $552,000 after buying an additional 842 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 2.2% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,761 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $826,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 9.4% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 148,588 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $21,298,000 after purchasing an additional 12,706 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the 3rd quarter worth $256,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 71.0% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 614 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.26% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on TSCO shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $155.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Tractor Supply from $168.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Tractor Supply from $170.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Tractor Supply from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.28.

Shares of TSCO stock opened at $161.00 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $18.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.00, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of $156.54 and a 200-day moving average of $145.54. Tractor Supply has a 12-month low of $63.89 and a 12-month high of $173.76.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 46.65% and a net margin of 7.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 6.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This is a boost from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 19th. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

In related news, EVP John P. Ordus sold 14,047 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.75, for a total value of $2,244,008.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,531,044. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Christi C. Korzekwa sold 3,585 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $591,525.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,471,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

