Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) Position Trimmed by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) by 24.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,827,136 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,538,503 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Macy’s were worth $54,304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in shares of Macy’s during the third quarter valued at $1,942,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board acquired a new position in shares of Macy’s during the third quarter valued at $370,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 5.4% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 238,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after acquiring an additional 12,196 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 9.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 200,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after acquiring an additional 17,561 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 72.5% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 17,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 7,440 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

In other Macy’s news, Director Paul C. Varga purchased 33,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.42 per share, with a total value of $510,633.30. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE M opened at $16.50 on Tuesday. Macy’s, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.38 and a twelve month high of $22.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The company has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 1.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.05.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.61. Macy’s had a negative net margin of 19.91% and a negative return on equity of 8.21%. The company had revenue of $6.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.12 EPS. Macy’s’s revenue was down 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Macy’s, Inc. will post -2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Macy’s in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of Macy’s from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $7.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Macy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $6.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Macy’s currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.15.

Macy's, Inc, an omnichannel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands. It sells a range of merchandise, including apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods.

