MagnaChip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MagnaChip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation operates as a designer and manufacturer of analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products for high-volume consumer applications. The Company operates through three key segments: Display Solutions, Power Solutions and Semiconductor Manufacturing Services. Products offered by MagnaChip through its Display Solutions segment includes source and gate drivers and timing controllers that cover a wide range of flat panel displays used in LCD, light emitting diode, or LED, and 3D televisions and displays, mobile PCs and mobile communications and entertainment devices. The Power Solutions products include discrete and integrated circuit solutions for power management in high-volume consumer applications. Semiconductor Manufacturing Services segment provides specialty analog and mixed-signal foundry services for fabless semiconductor companies. MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation is headquartered in Chungbuk, South Korea. “

Get MagnaChip Semiconductor alerts:

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of MagnaChip Semiconductor from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. TheStreet raised shares of MagnaChip Semiconductor from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of MagnaChip Semiconductor from $10.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of MagnaChip Semiconductor from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of MagnaChip Semiconductor in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $23.60.

Shares of MagnaChip Semiconductor stock opened at $21.52 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $764.78 million, a P/E ratio of 3.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.05. MagnaChip Semiconductor has a 1 year low of $6.30 and a 1 year high of $22.51. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.10.

MagnaChip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.27. MagnaChip Semiconductor had a net margin of 47.11% and a return on equity of 38.96%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that MagnaChip Semiconductor will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of MagnaChip Semiconductor by 57.8% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 331,057 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,474,000 after purchasing an additional 121,209 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of MagnaChip Semiconductor by 653.1% in the 3rd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 97,651 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 84,685 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of MagnaChip Semiconductor in the 3rd quarter worth about $275,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of MagnaChip Semiconductor by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,179,332 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,157,000 after purchasing an additional 98,298 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in shares of MagnaChip Semiconductor by 140.3% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 93,650 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 54,676 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.18% of the company’s stock.

MagnaChip Semiconductor Company Profile

MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells analog and mixed-signal semiconductor platform solutions for communications, Internet of Things, consumer, industrial, and automotive applications. The company operates through two segments, Foundry Services Group and Standard Products Group.

Featured Article: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MagnaChip Semiconductor (MX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MagnaChip Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MagnaChip Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.