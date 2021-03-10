Manitex International (NASDAQ:MNTX) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Manitex International (NASDAQ:MNTX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MANITEX INTERNATIONAL INC is a leading provider of engineered lifting solutions including boom trucks, cranes, rough terrain forklifts, and special mission oriented vehicles. Through their subsidiaries, they manufacture and market a comprehensive line of boom trucks and sign cranes. Their boom trucks and crane products are primarily used in industrial projects, energy exploration and infrastructure development, including roads, bridges, and commercial construction. The Manitex Liftking subsidiary, which includes the Noble forklift product line, manufactures and sells a complete line of rough terrain forklifts and special mission oriented vehicles, as well as other specialized carriers, heavy material handling transporters and steel mill equipment. “

Get Manitex International alerts:

Separately, Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Manitex International in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MNTX opened at $7.73 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.14. Manitex International has a twelve month low of $2.76 and a twelve month high of $8.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.99 million, a PE ratio of -12.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.18.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNTX. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its stake in Manitex International by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 219,585 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $916,000 after acquiring an additional 7,150 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in Manitex International by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 777,923 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,244,000 after acquiring an additional 24,032 shares during the period. Cannell Capital LLC raised its stake in Manitex International by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 312,029 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,301,000 after acquiring an additional 47,463 shares during the period. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC raised its stake in Manitex International by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 195,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Finally, Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. raised its stake in Manitex International by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 16,119 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.52% of the company’s stock.

About Manitex International

Manitex International, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and distributes products that are used in various industries. It also offers boom trucks and crane products primarily for use in industrial projects, energy exploration, and infrastructure development comprising roads, bridges, and commercial construction.

See Also: Why do earnings reports matter?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Manitex International (MNTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Manitex International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manitex International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.