ManTech International Co. (MANT) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 11th

ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 17th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a dividend of 0.38 per share by the technology company on Friday, March 26th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This is a boost from ManTech International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32.

ManTech International has raised its dividend by 52.4% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. ManTech International has a dividend payout ratio of 42.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect ManTech International to earn $3.50 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 43.4%.

Get ManTech International alerts:

MANT opened at $79.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.08, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $87.14 and a 200 day moving average of $79.44. ManTech International has a fifty-two week low of $55.25 and a fifty-two week high of $101.35.

ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. ManTech International had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 8.75%. Equities analysts predict that ManTech International will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Alliance Global Partners lowered shares of ManTech International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $90.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ManTech International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of ManTech International from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. ManTech International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.00.

ManTech International Company Profile

ManTech International Corporation provides technology solutions and services for U.S. defense, intelligence community, and federal civilian agencies worldwide. The company offers cyber solutions and services, including security operations, threat intelligence, incident response and forensics, boundary defense, security systems engineering, infrastructure security, and computer forensics and exploitation.

Further Reading: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for ManTech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ManTech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.