Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) Shares Sold by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL decreased its stake in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) by 58.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,614 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 20,224 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $97,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in Marathon Oil by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 49,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 8,900 shares during the last quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Marathon Oil during the fourth quarter worth approximately $74,000. Weld Capital Management LLC increased its position in Marathon Oil by 37.0% during the third quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC now owns 26,446 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 7,136 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Marathon Oil by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 76,514 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 9,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Marathon Oil by 1.4% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 214,382 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $877,000 after purchasing an additional 2,983 shares during the last quarter. 67.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MRO shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Barclays raised shares of Marathon Oil from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Marathon Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $6.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Truist raised shares of Marathon Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.74.

NYSE MRO opened at $12.38 on Tuesday. Marathon Oil Co. has a 12 month low of $3.02 and a 12 month high of $13.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $9.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.60 and a beta of 3.36. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.42.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $830.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $846.86 million. Marathon Oil had a negative net margin of 32.64% and a negative return on equity of 6.64%. The firm’s revenue was down 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Marathon Oil Co. will post -1.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.00%.

Marathon Oil Company Profile

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and Equatorial Guinea. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol, as well as owns and operates 32 central gathering and treating facilities and the Sugarloaf gathering system, a 42-mile natural gas pipeline through Karnes and Atascosa Counties.

