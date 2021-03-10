Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Shares Sold by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) by 66.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,483 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,922 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $61,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MPC stock opened at $57.16 on Tuesday. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 1-year low of $15.26 and a 1-year high of $58.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $37.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.78 and a beta of 2.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.39.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.94) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.41) by $0.47. Marathon Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 1.81% and a negative net margin of 11.11%. The business had revenue of $18.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.56 earnings per share. Marathon Petroleum’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post -3.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.06%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.96%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MPC. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. UBS Group began coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $39.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Marathon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.80.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining, marketing, retailing, and transporting petroleum products primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Refining & Marketing, Retail, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feed stocks at its 16 refineries in the West Coast, Gulf Coast, and Mid-Continent regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

