Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) Price Target Increased to $46.00 by Analysts at KeyCorp

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) had its price target upped by KeyCorp from $39.00 to $46.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Maravai LifeSciences in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a buy rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Maravai LifeSciences in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Maravai LifeSciences in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Maravai LifeSciences in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Maravai LifeSciences in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued an outperform rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $38.13.

Get Maravai LifeSciences alerts:

NASDAQ:MRVI opened at $36.07 on Tuesday. Maravai LifeSciences has a 1 year low of $23.62 and a 1 year high of $40.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.72.

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. On average, research analysts expect that Maravai LifeSciences will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FIL Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $18,467,000. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,444,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,946,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,807,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $397,000.

About Maravai LifeSciences

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc operates as a life sciences company that provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

Featured Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Maravai LifeSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maravai LifeSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.