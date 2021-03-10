Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Marchex is a leading mobile and online advertising company that drives millions of consumers to connect with businesses over the phone, delivers the most quality phone calls in the industry, and provides in-depth analysis of those phone calls. Through their robust platform, they offer three critical components for businesses looking to acquire new customers through phone calls. Marchex Call Analytics offers ad campaign measurement and intelligence and their Digital Call Marketplace and Local Leads solutions are designed for advertisers focused on new customer acquisition. The Marchex platform drives, measures and monetizes millions of mobile and online connections through the phone to advertisers each month. Their Digital Call Marketplace combines exclusive and preferred relationships with leading mobile carriers and mobile application developers, such as AT&T, Verizon, and Sprint, with the analytics technology to constantly measure and optimize ad campaign results. “

Separately, Roth Capital upped their target price on Marchex from $3.50 to $4.75 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th.

Shares of NASDAQ:MCHX opened at $2.94 on Tuesday. Marchex has a one year low of $1.10 and a one year high of $3.67. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.14 and a beta of 1.85.

Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The technology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.03. Marchex had a negative net margin of 31.65% and a negative return on equity of 11.97%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Marchex will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MCHX. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Marchex by 3.9% in the third quarter. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 2,640,513 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,598,000 after buying an additional 98,202 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Marchex by 416.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 76,623 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 61,789 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Marchex during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Marchex in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Marchex in the third quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors own 66.28% of the company’s stock.

Marchex Company Profile

Marchex, Inc operates as a call analytics company that helps businesses connect, drive, measure, and convert callers into customers. Its products include Marchex Call Analytics, an analytics platform for enterprises that depend on inbound phone calls to drive sales, appointments, and reservations; Marchex Speech Analytics that enable actionable insights for enterprise, mid-sized, and small businesses; Text Analytics and Communications, which enable businesses to send and receive text/SMS messages with customers; Call Monitoring; and Marchex Sales Edge that enable businesses to understand customer conversations in phone calls and text.

