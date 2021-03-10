Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) Issues Earnings Results

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ MRNS opened at $18.62 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.02. The stock has a market cap of $569.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.37 and a beta of 1.72. Marinus Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $4.16 and a 12 month high of $19.12.

Get Marinus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective (up from $35.00) on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.56.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutics to treat rare seizure disorders. Its clinical stage product candidate, ganaxolone, is an allosteric modulator of GABAA, developed in formulations for two routes, including intravenous (IV) and oral for adult and pediatric patient populations in acute and chronic care, and in-patient and self-administered settings.

Further Reading: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Receive News & Ratings for Marinus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marinus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.