Marker Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRKR) Given “Buy” Rating at Oppenheimer

Marker Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRKR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Oppenheimer in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $8.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 218.73% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Marker Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.50.

Marker Therapeutics stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.51. The stock had a trading volume of 257,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 628,848. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.41 and its 200 day moving average is $1.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.54 million, a P/E ratio of -4.56 and a beta of 1.27. Marker Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.32 and a one year high of $3.77.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MRKR. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Marker Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $34,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marker Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Marker Therapeutics by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 25,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 3,342 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Marker Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Marker Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors own 29.42% of the company’s stock.

Marker Therapeutics Company Profile

Marker Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development and commercialization of various T cell-based immunotherapies and peptide-based vaccines for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumor indications. Its MultiTAA-specific T cell technology is based on the expansion of non-engineered tumor-specific T cells that recognize tumor associated antigens and kill tumor cells expressing those targets.

