Marker Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRKR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Marker Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRKR) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.02), Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of Marker Therapeutics stock remained flat at $$2.51 on Wednesday. 210,154 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 619,747. The company has a market capitalization of $120.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.56 and a beta of 1.27. Marker Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.32 and a 12 month high of $3.77. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.81.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MRKR. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Marker Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marker Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.50.

About Marker Therapeutics

Marker Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development and commercialization of various T cell-based immunotherapies and peptide-based vaccines for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumor indications. Its MultiTAA-specific T cell technology is based on the expansion of non-engineered tumor-specific T cells that recognize tumor associated antigens and kill tumor cells expressing those targets.

