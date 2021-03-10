Martinrea International (OTCMKTS:MRETF) Downgraded to Outperform at Raymond James

Raymond James cut shares of Martinrea International (OTCMKTS:MRETF) from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. CIBC lifted their price target on Martinrea International from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Martinrea International from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Martinrea International from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Martinrea International from $19.00 to $19.50 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on Martinrea International from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Martinrea International has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $18.67.

Shares of Martinrea International stock opened at $10.60 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.96. Martinrea International has a one year low of $3.98 and a one year high of $13.21.

About Martinrea International

Martinrea International Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells metal parts, assemblies and modules, fluid management systems, and aluminum products primarily to the automotive industry in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers engine blocks, transmissions, cases, housings, ladder frames, oil coolers, hoses, tube assemblies, oil fillers, tubes, indicators, oil pick-up screens and pipes, heater hose inlets and outlets, and electric motor housings; and front horizontal, rear suspension, and front vertical modules.

