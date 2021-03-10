Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) Shares Sold by Prudential PLC

Prudential PLC cut its holdings in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,318 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 397 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Masimo were worth $2,232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Masimo by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,316,524 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,231,987,000 after acquiring an additional 418,292 shares during the last quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Masimo by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,733,989 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $158,192,000 after purchasing an additional 381,660 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Masimo by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 772,181 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $182,281,000 after purchasing an additional 21,982 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Masimo by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 728,990 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $172,085,000 after purchasing an additional 19,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Masimo by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 718,414 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $169,426,000 after purchasing an additional 90,936 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Masimo alerts:

In other Masimo news, CEO Joe E. Kiani sold 9,034 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.45, for a total transaction of $2,533,585.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 179,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,268,138.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Craig B. Reynolds sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.74, for a total transaction of $2,797,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,300 shares in the company, valued at $4,000,282. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,614 shares of company stock valued at $15,368,692 over the last three months. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MASI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Masimo from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Masimo from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Masimo presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $262.14.

NASDAQ MASI opened at $224.63 on Tuesday. Masimo Co. has a one year low of $143.90 and a one year high of $284.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $257.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $247.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.41 billion, a PE ratio of 58.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.87.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $295.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.45 million. Masimo had a net margin of 20.30% and a return on equity of 15.75%. Masimo’s revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Masimo Co. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

About Masimo

Masimo Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies and hospital automation solutions worldwide. The company offers Masimo Signal Extraction Technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

Featured Article: Why Dividend Stocks May Be Right for You



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MASI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI).

Receive News & Ratings for Masimo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masimo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.