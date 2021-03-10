Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) Upgraded to “C-” by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report released on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Matrix Service from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th.

NASDAQ MTRX opened at $15.21 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Matrix Service has a 12-month low of $7.11 and a 12-month high of $15.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $403.22 million, a P/E ratio of -9.57 and a beta of 1.67.

Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). Matrix Service had a positive return on equity of 0.52% and a negative net margin of 4.47%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Matrix Service will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MTRX. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Matrix Service by 351.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,778 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 5,276 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Matrix Service by 52.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,357 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 2,180 shares during the last quarter. HighVista Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Matrix Service during the fourth quarter valued at $116,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Matrix Service by 25.0% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 18,753 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 3,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in Matrix Service during the fourth quarter valued at $159,000. 92.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Matrix Service Company Profile

Matrix Service Company provides engineering, fabrication, infrastructure, construction, and maintenance services primarily to the oil, gas, power, petrochemical, industrial, agricultural, mining, and minerals markets in the United States, Canada, South Korea, Australia, and internationally. The company's Electrical Infrastructure segment offers power delivery services, including construction of new substations, upgrades of existing substations, short-run transmission line installations, distribution upgrades, and maintenance; and emergency and storm restoration services.

