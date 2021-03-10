Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR) Position Boosted by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR) by 1,788.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,020 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 966 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Maxar Technologies were worth $39,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Maxar Technologies by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,825,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,343,000 after acquiring an additional 404,179 shares in the last quarter. Simcoe Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Maxar Technologies by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Simcoe Capital Management LLC now owns 1,208,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,146,000 after acquiring an additional 187,686 shares during the period. Reinhart Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Maxar Technologies by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 729,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,151,000 after acquiring an additional 143,428 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Maxar Technologies by 51.9% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 634,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,827,000 after purchasing an additional 216,835 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Maxar Technologies by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 355,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,858,000 after buying an additional 55,153 shares during the last quarter. 70.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Maxar Technologies alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MAXR shares. TD Securities boosted their price target on Maxar Technologies from $38.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Maxar Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Maxar Technologies from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Maxar Technologies from $26.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Maxar Technologies from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.00.

Shares of NYSE:MAXR opened at $42.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.03. Maxar Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $7.18 and a one year high of $58.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 1.45.

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.47). The business had revenue of $467.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $458.00 million. Maxar Technologies had a net margin of 23.17% and a negative return on equity of 12.49%. As a group, analysts expect that Maxar Technologies Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. Maxar Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1.90%.

Maxar Technologies Profile

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure segments. The Earth Intelligence segment offers Earth imagery and radar data solutions, including orthorectified imagery, mosaic, elevation, and information products; and SecureWatch, a subscription offering that provides online access to imagery and geospatial intelligence platform, as well as geospatial information, applications, and analytic services.

Further Reading: Derivative

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAXR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR).

Receive News & Ratings for Maxar Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maxar Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.