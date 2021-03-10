MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) PT Raised to C$8.50 at ATB Capital

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) had its target price upped by ATB Capital from C$7.25 to C$8.50 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

MEG has been the topic of several other research reports. CSFB upped their target price on shares of MEG Energy from C$4.25 to C$5.25 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of MEG Energy from C$5.50 to C$7.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of MEG Energy from C$5.50 to C$8.50 and gave the stock a na rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a C$5.50 target price on shares of MEG Energy in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of MEG Energy from C$7.50 to C$8.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$6.35.

TSE:MEG opened at C$7.53 on Friday. MEG Energy has a one year low of C$1.13 and a one year high of C$8.10. The stock has a market cap of C$2.28 billion and a P/E ratio of -6.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.22, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$5.67 and a 200 day moving average price of C$4.03.

MEG Energy Company Profile

MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca region of Alberta, Canada. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 750 square miles of mineral leases. It is developing oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.

