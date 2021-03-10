Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.47 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) will announce $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Merchants Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.14 and the highest is $1.71. Merchants Bancorp posted earnings of $0.73 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 101.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Merchants Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $5.54 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.00 to $6.21. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $5.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.40 to $5.99. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Merchants Bancorp.

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.46. Merchants Bancorp had a net margin of 40.10% and a return on equity of 31.07%. The firm had revenue of $111.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.19 million.

MBIN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Merchants Bancorp from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Merchants Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.50.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MBIN. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 451.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,814 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Merchants Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merchants Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $210,000. Globeflex Capital L P bought a new stake in shares of Merchants Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $254,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Merchants Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $257,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.45% of the company’s stock.

MBIN traded up $3.03 on Monday, reaching $42.07. 146,984 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 61,477. Merchants Bancorp has a one year low of $12.37 and a one year high of $42.71. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.00. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. This is a positive change from Merchants Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Merchants Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 13.50%.

Merchants Bancorp operates as the diversified bank holding company in the United States. The company operates through Multi-family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking segments. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment originates and services government sponsored mortgages for multi-family and healthcare facilities.

