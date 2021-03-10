Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MESA) Director Mitchell I. Gordon Sells 5,000 Shares

Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MESA) Director Mitchell I. Gordon sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total transaction of $81,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $925,145. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of Mesa Air Group stock traded up $1.29 on Wednesday, hitting $16.58. 2,618,694 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,425,551. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Mesa Air Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.05 and a 52 week high of $16.78. The company has a market cap of $589.72 million, a PE ratio of 21.26 and a beta of 3.12.

Get Mesa Air Group alerts:

Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.31. Mesa Air Group had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 6.16%. The firm had revenue of $150.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.40 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Mesa Air Group, Inc. will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Mesa Air Group from $6.50 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Bank of America raised shares of Mesa Air Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mesa Air Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Mesa Air Group from $4.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective (up previously from $10.00) on shares of Mesa Air Group in a research note on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Mesa Air Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.21.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mesa Air Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Mesa Air Group by 56.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 4,019 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Mesa Air Group by 444.4% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mesa Air Group by 300.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 4,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Mesa Air Group by 210.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 21,033 shares in the last quarter. 61.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Mesa Air Group

Mesa Air Group, Inc operates as the holding company for Mesa Airlines, Inc that provides regional air carrier services under capacity purchase agreements with the American Airlines and the United Airlines. As of September 30, 2020, it operated a fleet of 146 aircraft with approximately 373 daily departures to 102 cities in the United States and Mexico.

Read More: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Mesa Air Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mesa Air Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.