Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA) Reaches New 12-Month High at $15.63

Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MESA) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $15.63 and last traded at $15.29, with a volume of 2738388 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.96.

MESA has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Mesa Air Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Mesa Air Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Raymond James raised their target price on Mesa Air Group from $6.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Mesa Air Group from $4.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Mesa Air Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.21.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $543.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.60 and a beta of 3.12.

Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $150.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.40 million. Mesa Air Group had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 6.16%. As a group, analysts predict that Mesa Air Group, Inc. will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jonathan G. Ornstein sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.22, for a total value of $684,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 614,047 shares in the company, valued at $9,345,795.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mitchell I. Gordon sold 5,700 shares of Mesa Air Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.91, for a total value of $39,387.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $357,454.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 394,666 shares of company stock valued at $4,862,858 in the last quarter. 4.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mesa Air Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Mesa Air Group by 56.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 4,019 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Mesa Air Group by 444.4% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Mesa Air Group by 300.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 4,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Mesa Air Group by 210.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 21,033 shares during the period. 61.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA)

Mesa Air Group, Inc operates as the holding company for Mesa Airlines, Inc that provides regional air carrier services under capacity purchase agreements with the American Airlines and the United Airlines. As of September 30, 2020, it operated a fleet of 146 aircraft with approximately 373 daily departures to 102 cities in the United States and Mexico.

