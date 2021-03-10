M&G plc (LON:MNG) to Issue Dividend Increase – GBX 12.23 Per Share

M&G plc (LON:MNG) declared a dividend on Tuesday, March 9th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be given a dividend of GBX 12.23 ($0.16) per share on Wednesday, April 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 18th. This is a positive change from M&G’s previous dividend of $6.00. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of M&G stock traded up GBX 8.20 ($0.11) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching GBX 223 ($2.91). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,734,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,914,135. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 189.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 179.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 149.91, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 3.17. M&G has a one year low of GBX 86.40 ($1.13) and a one year high of GBX 226.70 ($2.96). The stock has a market cap of £5.80 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.38.

Separately, Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of M&G from GBX 200 ($2.61) to GBX 238 ($3.11) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 203.33 ($2.66).

M&G plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in savings and investment businesses in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Savings & Asset Management and Heritage. It offers retirement, savings, and investment management solutions to its retail and institutional customers.

