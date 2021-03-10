Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Acquired by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,509,015 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 107,088 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up about 4.3% of Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $558,055,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MSFT. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Microsoft by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,682,146 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $374,143,000 after acquiring an additional 213,201 shares during the last quarter. Viridian Ria LLC lifted its position in Microsoft by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Viridian Ria LLC now owns 19,126 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,254,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Northstar Group Inc. lifted its position in Microsoft by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 8,066 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,794,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. lifted its position in Microsoft by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 10,709 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,382,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Microsoft by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 5,624,225 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,250,940,000 after acquiring an additional 96,460 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MSFT. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $260.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $283.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $268.28.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $227.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 trillion, a PE ratio of 36.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $234.91 and its 200-day moving average is $219.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.53. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $132.52 and a 52 week high of $246.13.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $43.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.23 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 40.74%. Microsoft’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.51 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 30,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.43, for a total transaction of $6,372,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 189,064 shares in the company, valued at $40,162,865.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,358 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.60, for a total transaction of $4,398,576.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 593,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $142,302,034. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

