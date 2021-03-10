Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV Buys 1,000 Shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ)

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its stake in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ) by 8.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,400 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust were worth $197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust in the third quarter worth about $37,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 38.0% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 5,313 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 1,463 shares during the last quarter.

BTZ stock opened at $14.62 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.46. BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust has a 12-month low of $9.12 and a 12-month high of $15.18.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.084 dividend. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th.

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock (Singapore) Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. For the fixed income portion of the portfolio, the fund primarily invests in securities with an average credit quality of BBB by Standard & Poor's Corporation.

