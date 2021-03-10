Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV Makes New $206,000 Investment in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF (BATS:PREF)

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF (BATS:PREF) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 9,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 47,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $983,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011 shares in the last quarter. XML Financial LLC increased its position in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 26,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC now owns 19,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 226,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,674,000 after buying an additional 1,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 56,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after buying an additional 2,317 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PREF opened at $20.25 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.41. Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF has a twelve month low of $98.13 and a twelve month high of $101.54.

