Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV Purchases New Position in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH)

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,489 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PVH during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $350,000. First Pacific Advisors LP acquired a new stake in PVH during the fourth quarter valued at $4,241,000. Fiera Capital Corp increased its holdings in PVH by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 697,319 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $65,471,000 after buying an additional 5,037 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH acquired a new position in shares of PVH in the fourth quarter worth about $222,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of PVH by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,840,200 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $172,776,000 after acquiring an additional 335,083 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on PVH from $88.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on PVH from $62.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PVH from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of PVH from $87.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of PVH from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $102.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.00.

PVH stock opened at $106.75 on Tuesday. PVH Corp. has a 1 year low of $28.40 and a 1 year high of $110.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.59 billion, a PE ratio of -6.66 and a beta of 2.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.25.

In related news, Director Craig W. Rydin sold 10,052 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.05, for a total transaction of $945,390.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael A. Shaffer sold 23,325 shares of PVH stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.92, for a total transaction of $2,517,234.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

PVH Company Profile

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's and women's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, outerwear, luggage products, swimwear, swim products, handbags, accessories, footwear, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, bath products, cosmetics, furnishings, small leather goods, accessories, and other products.

