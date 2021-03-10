Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) CEO Peter Bauer Sells 7,500 Shares of Stock

Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) CEO Peter Bauer sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.44, for a total value of $318,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Peter Bauer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 17th, Peter Bauer sold 17,500 shares of Mimecast stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.06, for a total transaction of $753,550.00.

On Friday, January 15th, Peter Bauer sold 17,500 shares of Mimecast stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.13, for a total transaction of $772,275.00.

On Thursday, January 7th, Peter Bauer sold 7,500 shares of Mimecast stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.79, for a total transaction of $373,425.00.

On Friday, December 18th, Peter Bauer sold 45,000 shares of Mimecast stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $2,340,000.00.

On Monday, December 14th, Peter Bauer sold 45,000 shares of Mimecast stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $2,250,000.00.

NASDAQ:MIME opened at $43.32 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 180.50, a P/E/G ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $43.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.08. Mimecast Limited has a 52-week low of $25.14 and a 52-week high of $59.48.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $129.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.67 million. Mimecast had a return on equity of 7.27% and a net margin of 3.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Mimecast Limited will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on MIME. Stephens began coverage on Mimecast in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. TheStreet raised Mimecast from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Mimecast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Mimecast from $58.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mimecast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mimecast currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.85.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MIME. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Mimecast in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lifted its holdings in Mimecast by 44.9% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 23,937 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after buying an additional 7,420 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in Mimecast in the third quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Mimecast by 747.1% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,956 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 3,489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Mimecast by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,662,691 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,013,000 after acquiring an additional 75,207 shares during the period. 83.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mimecast Company Profile

Mimecast Limited provides cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. The company offers Mimecast Email Security solution, which protects against the delivery of malware, malicious URLs and attachments, spam, viruses, impersonation attacks, phishing, and spear-phishing attacks, including business email compromise, identity theft, extortion, fraud, and other attacks, while also preventing data leaks and other internal threats, as well as provides awareness training services.

