Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO) Price Target Raised to $24.00 at Roth Capital

Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO) had its price objective lifted by Roth Capital from $19.00 to $24.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mission Produce from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $18.14.

AVO stock opened at $21.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.43. Mission Produce has a 12-month low of $11.75 and a 12-month high of $22.19.

Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $206.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.00 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Mission Produce will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Mission Produce during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mission Produce during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new position in shares of Mission Produce during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mission Produce during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Mission Produce during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $252,000.

About Mission Produce

Mission Produce, Inc engages in sourcing, producing, and distributing avocados in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Marketing and Distribution, and International Farming. It serves retail, wholesale, and foodservice customers. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Oxnard, California.

