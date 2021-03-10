Mizuho Cuts Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) Price Target to $180.00

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at Mizuho from $190.00 to $180.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the software company’s stock. Mizuho’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 32.48% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Splunk from $270.00 to $213.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Splunk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Splunk in a research note on Monday, December 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $189.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Splunk from $235.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Pritchard Capital dropped their price objective on Splunk from $234.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $208.11.

Splunk stock opened at $135.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $21.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.23 and a beta of 1.44. Splunk has a 52 week low of $93.92 and a 52 week high of $225.89. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $162.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $182.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The software company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $745.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $677.24 million. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 34.13% and a negative net margin of 34.77%. Splunk’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Splunk will post -4 EPS for the current year.

In other Splunk news, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 538 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.10, for a total transaction of $92,051.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 21,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,698,155.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Scott Morgan sold 1,211 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.40, for a total value of $188,189.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 69,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,850,960.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,545 shares of company stock worth $5,909,775 in the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPLK. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Splunk during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its stake in Splunk by 117.4% during the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 150 shares of the software company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Splunk in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in shares of Splunk in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Splunk in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. 90.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Splunk Inc develops and markets software solutions that enable organizations to gain real-time operational intelligence in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Enterprise, a real-time data platform, which include collection, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities; and Splunk Cloud, a cloud service for machine data.

