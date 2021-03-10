Mizuho Increases Jamf (NASDAQ:JAMF) Price Target to $45.00

Jamf (NASDAQ:JAMF) had its price objective increased by Mizuho from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Jamf from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $46.40.

Shares of JAMF opened at $33.79 on Friday. Jamf has a fifty-two week low of $28.82 and a fifty-two week high of $51.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.77.

In other news, major shareholder Vi Co Invest 1 Gp L.P. Vepf sold 1,064,156 shares of Jamf stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $34,052,992.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of Jamf during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Jamf during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jamf during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Jamf during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina acquired a new stake in shares of Jamf during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Institutional investors own 95.05% of the company’s stock.

Jamf Company Profile

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform worldwide. The company's Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solutions provide a cloud-based platform for lifecycle enterprise IT management of Apple devices. Its products include Jamf Pro, an Apple ecosystem management software solution for IT environments; Jamf Now, a pay-as-you-go Apple device management software solution for small-to-medium-sized businesses; Jamf School, a purpose-built software solution for educators; Jamf Connect, a solution that gives users the ability to provision their new Apple devices by entering their cloud identity the first time the device is powered on; and Jamf Protect, which creates customized telemetry and detections.

