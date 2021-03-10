ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ModivCare Inc. is a technology-enabled healthcare services company. It provides a suite of integrated supportive care solutions for public and private payors and their patients. ModivCare Inc., formerly known as The Providence Service Corporation, is based in DENVER. “

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of ModivCare from an a- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th.

NASDAQ MODV opened at $135.98 on Tuesday. ModivCare has a 12-month low of $40.40 and a 12-month high of $184.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 69.03, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $158.42.

ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.54). ModivCare had a return on equity of 24.20% and a net margin of 2.40%. The company had revenue of $398.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $395.50 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that ModivCare will post 7.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in ModivCare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $21,813,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in ModivCare in the 4th quarter valued at $11,203,000. Tygh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in ModivCare in the 4th quarter valued at $6,882,000. Globeflex Capital L P bought a new position in ModivCare in the 4th quarter valued at $3,138,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in ModivCare in the 4th quarter valued at $1,073,000. 99.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ModivCare Inc, a technology-enabled healthcare services company, provides a suite of integrated supportive care solutions for public and private payors and patients. It offers non-emergency medical transportation services for Medicaid or Medicare eligible members, whose limited mobility or financial resources hinder their ability to access necessary healthcare and social services.

